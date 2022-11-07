 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Wildcats beating Howard for their first win of the new season

1-0 thanks in big part to Antonio Reeves.

Antonio Reeves Jason Marcum - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats tipped off the 2022-23 season with a commanding win over the Howard Bison, 95-63.

Kentucky had to work with eight scholarship players as Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, and Daimion Collins were all out for this matchup with the Bison. That showed early as you could see some clear first game jitters throughout the first ten minutes of the half. But once they settled in, the Cats flashed some serious potential on both ends of the floor, and took a 49-26 into the locker room.

John Calipari’s squad did not slow down out once they got back onto the court, as the talent gapped showed greatly against the Bison. Despite that though, the Cats played well on both ends of the floor as they made a statement defensively, while also proving they can score it from all three levels. And all of that with two of their starters.

Cason Wallace impressed in his first collegiate game, while Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick showed they could become the UK version of the ‘Splash Brothers’ with their ability to knock down the three.

The Cats will be back in action on Friday at 7PM ET as they welcome Duquesne to Rupp Arena.

Now let’s check out how Twitter reacted to the win over the Bison:

