Where Kentucky recruits stand in On3’s updated 2023 rankings

John Calipari has found his recruiting spark once again and is looking to bring in several of the top players in 2023.

On Monday, On3 released their updated rankings for the 2023 class, and a Kentucky commit came in at No. 1 overall.

Aaron Bradshaw recently committed to the Cats on the same night as Big Blue Madness, and he moved from No. 3 overall to become the No. 1 overall prospect.

Jamie Shaw of On3 broke down their decisions on the rankings and Bradshaw’s name just kept coming up in the conversation for No. 1 overall.

“The more we talked, the more Aaron Bradshaw’s name came up. When we took a step back to look at the broad picture, the 7-foot-1 center fit the archetype. Not only did he fit the archetype, but he also had the production and continued developmental curve. While we came into the conversation uncertain, the guy became apparent relatively quickly.”

Another Kentucky commit, Justin Edwards, came in at No. 5 overall which is where he was previously. However, he was also in the conversation for No. 1 overall.

“We loved Edwards’ upside as a lock-down defender but shooting 28.4 percent from three during Nike’s EYBL Circuit led to questions about his shot-making.”

The entire updated top 5 included Aaron Bradshaw (No. 1), Isaiah Collier (No. 2), Mackenzie Mgbako (No. 3), Matas Buzelis (No. 4), and Justin Edwards (No. 5).

Kentucky target DJ Wagner sits at No. 6 overall.

Robert Dillingham saw his ranking slip as he moved from the No. 8 overall player down to No. 13.

Reed Sheppard also saw his ranking fall as he dropped 14 spots from No. 31 to No. 45 overall.

