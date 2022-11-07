Kentucky vs. Georgia will be on CBS

The SEC has announced game times and TV channels for Week 12, which will feature the Kentucky Wildcats playing host to the Georgia Bulldogs on November 19th.

As you can imagine, this is, on paper, one of the best matchups of the week, so it should come as little surprise to learn it will get the SEC on CBS treatment with a 3:30 pm ET kickoff time.

First things first, however, as Kentucky turns its attention to Vanderbilt this week, while Georgia will play at Mississippi State.

SEC Football Week 12 TV Schedule

Noon ET / 11 AM CT - Florida at Vanderbilt - SEC Network

Noon ET / 11 AM CT - Austin Peay at Alabama - ESPN+/SEC Network+

Noon ET / 11 AM CT - ETSU at Mississippi State - ESPN+/SEC Network+

Noon ET / 11 am CT - UMass at Texas A&M - ESPN+/SEC Network+

3:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM CT Georgia at Kentucky - CBS

- 4 PM ET / 3 PM CT - Western Kentucky at Auburn - SEC Network

7:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM CT or 7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT - Tennessee at South Carolina - ESPN or SEC Network

7:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM CT or 7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT - Ole Miss at Arkansas - ESPN or SEC Network

7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT - New Mexico State at Missouri - ESPNU

9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT - UAB at LSU - ESPN2

*Start time and network to be announced after games of November 12.