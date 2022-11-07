Mark Stoops calls for community to help with NIL

Looking ahead to Kentucky’s game against Vanderbilt this weekend, Mark Stoops had his weekly press conference on Monday.

The biggest story to come from today’s press conference wasn’t Stoops’ comments on last week’s performance or injuries. It was NIL, and he seems to be particularly frustrated by the situation.

Why?

Stoops said that as an administration - which has not always been on the same page in terms of NIL - has worked its way through to a good position. However, he is looking for the support of the community, specifically from fans and local businesses.

“Yes, we need support from the community, the state. It is what it is,” Stoops said.

While there have been larger businesses help toward NIL, it has not been enough.

“I think any program would say they want more. The Yankees probably want more money,” Stoops said.

This does call for concern given how important NIL has become in the college landscape, with Stoops calling it a “major player.” Without it, it will be near impossible to compete in the SEC or on the national stage.

“If we want to compete at the highest level, we gotta have money in the bank. And that’s legal”, Stoops says.

With that said, where does the community go to donate?

Personally, I have seen very little on the new collectives and as a fan, I have no clue how to donate. If someone who covers Kentucky athletics, knows little about the collectives, chances are that the common fan knows even less.

As it stands, there is a disconnect, and it is on the Kentucky athletic department to correct it. If they are able, the Big Blue Nation will show their support in a big way.