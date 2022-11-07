Kentucky vs. Howard game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Howard Bison at 6:30pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

Everyone take a deep breath, basketball is officially back! Today marks the start of the season and the journey to #9 for the Cats.

It looks like Kentucky will be missing a couple of key pieces as Oscar Tshebwie continues to rehab his knee, and Sahvir Wheeler is still out with some soreness. Damion Collins is also expected to miss tonight as he remains with his family to grieve his father's loss.

While it’s not ideal to be missing pieces early, the injuries aren’t serious, and it’s sounding like everyone will be ready for Michigan State next week.

Teams like Howard have given the Cats trouble in the past, but I expect this team to be excited to get the season going and come out strong.

Check out some of these pregame reads to get hyped up for the action!

Pregame Reading

Go Cats!!!