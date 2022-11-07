Monday Headlines: Howard Gameday Edition

After eight long months, the return of Kentucky Wildcats basketball is finally here.

The Wildcats will tip off their season tonight at Rupp Arena vs. the Howard Bison. While Kentucky is favored by 27.5 points and ESPN’s Basketball Power Index favors UK by 96.6%, the Wildcats will most likely be without both reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe and starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The priority is to have both players healthy for the team’s premier matchup with Michigan State next Tuesday.

Coming in to the season, Kentucky is ranked No. 4 in the first official Associated Press poll behind only North Carolina, Gonzaga and Houston in that order. The Wildcats of course return Tshiebwe and Wheeler but also bring back key pieces Daimion Collins, Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware. CJ Fredrick was on the team last season, but didn’t play due to injuries.

Making their team debut tonight will be freshmen Adou Thiero, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston and Ugonna Onyenso. The Wildcats will also have transfer Antonio Reeves make his first official appearance wearing Kentucky blue.

Last season ended in the worst way any Kentucky fan could have imagined, but tonight begins a new chapter in program history in the team’s chase for their ninth championship banner. Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm ET.

Tweet of the Day

17+ point blown leads by Raiders in franchise history



1960-2021 5 times

First 8 games in 2022 3 times pic.twitter.com/5ijm5s3uYU — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 6, 2022

Have to feel for Raiders fans.

Word.

Headlines

