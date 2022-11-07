Eli Drinkwitz is very salty about roughing the punter penalty

The Kentucky Wildcats pulled out a gritty win in Missouri Saturday afternoon, as they defeated the Tigers 21-17.

However, the game did not end without some conflict, when the Cats’ long-snapper snapped the ball over Colin Goodfellow’s head. Goodfellow, sprinted back picked up the ball, and got the kick off before he got hit by a Mizzou defender.

Due to Goodfellow remaining in the tackle box when he got the kick off, the hit resulted in a roughing-the-kicker penalty which resulted in an automatic first down.

Goodfellow made the play of the year for the Cats, but it looks like it unfortunately ended his season as he was carted off with a serious injury after the hit.

Missouri head coach, Eli Drinkwitz, did not agree with the call, however.

“How a guy can still be a protected punter 50 yards down the field and how our guy is supposed to know he can’t tackle him is beyond me,” Drinkwitz said after the game. “But I’m sure I’ll get an explanation, and I’m sure it will defend (the referees).

“They’re (UK) rewarded for a huge mistake. The young man was able to kick the ball, at least give us the ball at the 30. But they snap the over his head, and they rewarded them with a first down.”

The Cats have now won seven of the last eight against Missouri, and sit at 6-3 on the season. Missouri however moves to 4-5 on the season with a date with the Volunteers in Knoxville this coming Saturday.