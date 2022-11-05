Lynn Bowden Jr. promoted to Patriots’ gameday roster

The New England Patriots have had one of the least productive offenses in the NFL this season, ranking 20th in yards per game, and they may be looking to add some firepower this week.

The Patriots, after having him on the practice squad and seeing good success there, have promoted Lynn Bowden Jr. to the 53-man roster, and he will be taking the field on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Due to injuries and trades, Bowden Jr. hasn’t quite been able to find his footing in the NFL. He did come in with high expectations as the Las Vegas Raiders initially drafted him in the third round.

Now 25, the 6-foot-1 hybrid receiver, who can act as a runner as well, will get another shot. He played 10 games last season and totaled 243 total yards on 28 receptions and nine carries.

Bowden spent 2021 on the injured reserve and was eventually released by the Dolphins, where he was traded in late 2020. The Patriots signed him earlier in the year, and he should get a chance to make his presence felt Sunday.

WR/RB Lynn Bowden Jr. has earned multiple practice player of the week honors on the practice squad ... and now gets his first chance to make a mark on the game-day roster. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 5, 2022

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.