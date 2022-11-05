 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colin Goodfellow is ‘hurt bad’ and Will Levis is barely practicing

UK’s injuries continue to mount up.

By Jason Marcum
Will Levis Dylan Ballard - Sea of Blue

It’s been a season of injuries for the Kentucky Wildcats, who were a walking MASH unit coming into Saturday’s clash with the Missouri Tigers.

By game’s end, UK would lose another key player to injury, this one being to punter Colin Goodfellow.

In the final minutes, Goodfellow was able to recover a high snap on a punt, gather the ball and just barely punt it away while getting drilled by a Missouri defender. That drew a 15-yard personal foul that gave UK a fresh set of downs to run more clock out.

After the play, Goodfellow was down on the field in obvious pain and had to be carted off the field. UK would then be forced to punt with about a minute left, and it was backup Wilson Berry who came in to make the kick and pin the Tigers deep in their own territory.

Following the game, head coach Mark Stoops revealed that Goodfellow was hurt pretty badly, though he wouldn’t say what the exact injury was.

While Goodfellow’s injury may cost him the rest of the season, quarterback Will Levis continues to gut through multiple injuries, including a sprained left shoulder and turf toe. While he continues to play, it’s been pretty clear recently that he’s not close to 100%.

After the game, Levis said he’s about “75% healthy” right now.

According to offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, Levis isn’t even practicing at full speed while he continues to wear a walking boot when off the field. That’s also limiting how much running UK allows Levis to do.

Up next, UK will play host to Vanderbilt next Saturday at noon on the SEC Network. We should expect to see Levis give it a go, but don’t count on Goodfellow being out there, as the sixth-year senior and former walk-on may have very well played his last down as a Wildcat.

