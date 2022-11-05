Dane Key breaks a UK record and more postgame notes from win at Missouri

What. A. GAME.

Despite a myriad of issues, the Kentucky Wildcats went into Columbia and found a way to win 21-17 over the Missouri Tigers.

A big part of that was true freshman Dane Key, who is wasting no time in establishing himself as one of the best pass-catchers UK has ever seen.

After catching three touchdowns in his first three games, Key went into a bit of a slump, as he would not reach the end zone in the ensuing five games.

Thankfully, Key scored not once but twice today, including the game-winner in the final minutes to put UK ahead for good.

Key’s other touchdown came in the first quarter, which was also a record-breaking score.

Coming into Week 10, Key was tied with Derek Abney (2000) and Tommy Cook (2001) for the most touchdown catches by a UK freshman.

Perhaps more importantly, UK is now 4-0 in games in which Key reaches the end zone and 2-3 when he doesn’t.

Now, here the postgame notes and milestones via UK Athletics.

Team Records and Series Information

Kentucky is 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the Southeastern Conference, while Missouri is 4-5, 2-4 in the league.

Kentucky leads the series with Missouri, 9-4.

The Wildcats have won seven of the last eight.

The Wildcats lead the series, 4-3, in Columbia.

The two teams have met every season since 2012.

Coach Mark Stoops is 7-3 against Missouri.

Next for Kentucky: The Wildcats host Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 12. The game time is noon ET and it will be televised on the SEC Network.

We have a lot of good young talent on this team future is very bright. Go Big Blue. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) November 5, 2022

What the Win Means for the Wildcats

Make Kentucky 6-3 and clinches bowl eligibility for the seventh straight season.

Give Kentucky its second straight win over Missouri, and its seventh in the last eight matchups.

Help Kentucky earn the series edge in games played in Columbia, Missouri, 4-3.

UK went 2-2 in SEC road games this season, the eighth straight season (school record) that UK has won at least one league road tilt.

Since 2016, Kentucky is 21-9 (.700) in games decided by seven points or less.

Extend Stoops’ all-time record of wins at Kentucky to 65 and his all-time record of SEC wins at Kentucky to 32.

Stoops began his career at UK 12-26 (2013-through first two games of 2016); since then he has gone 53-30.

Team Notes

Kentucky has limited the opponent to 24 points or less in 12 of the last 13 games, posting a 10-2 record in those contests.

The three points allowed in the first half is the third time this season UK has held an opponent to three or fewer points in the first half.

Kentucky has held the opponent to less than 400 yards in 12 of the last 13 games, posting a 10-2 mark in those games.

Kentucky held Missouri to convert on just 15.4 percent of its third-down attempts, holding the Tigers to 2-of-13 on third down.

UK entered the game as one of the nation’s top 25 teams in third-down defense, limiting foes to 32.1 percent entering today.

Kentucky held Missouri to under 100 rushing yards, which is the third time this season UK has held its opponent to under 100 rushing yards.

Will Levis’ touchdown pass to Dane Key on Kentucky’s opening drive this morning marked UK’s first touchdown on the first drive of a game since doing so against Northern Illinois.

Kentucky incurred 12 penalties for 84 yards today. Since 2016, Kentucky has had 10 games with 10 or more penalties, yet the Wildcats are 10-0 in those games.

Player Notes