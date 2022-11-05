Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s wild win over Missouri

Out of all the football games I have watched, that was one of them. The Kentucky Wildcats leave Columbia victorious as they hold on for a 21-17 win over a Missouri Tigers team looking to win three straight.

Kentucky led 14-3 in the fourth but the defense let up on the gas a little, which led to the Tigers taking a 17-14 lead.

Kentucky responded with a Will Levis to Dane Key connection to take the lead with around five minutes remaining in the game.

The play of the game however, will go to Colin Goodfellow, Kentucky’s punter.

Late in the fourth, Cade Degraw snapped the ball over Goodfellow’s head, the ball traveled down to the two-yard line, Goodfellow picked it up and got punted it just in time before he was leveled by a Tigers defender.

Missouri was flagged for roughing the kicker because Goodfellow was technically still in the tackle box. Kentucky gets a free first down and basically seals the game off a potentially horrendous special teams botch.

Kentucky goes to 6-3 on the season is bowl eligible for the seventh straight season.

They get Vanderbilt at home next weekend. Here’s what Twitter had to say about that chaotic game:

We're leaving Missouri with a tough road win. Go Cats! pic.twitter.com/RYQlbZM0rl — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 5, 2022

.@UKFootball gets the victory in CoMo!



The Wildcats are bowl eligible for the seventh straight season pic.twitter.com/y5BT28bESS — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 5, 2022

FINAL: Kentucky 21, Missouri 17



Wildcat defense shines and Will Levis throws 3 TD passes as UK improves to 6-3 on the season. pic.twitter.com/p4fUTijUKx — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) November 5, 2022

DANE KEY! @will_levis ➡️ @DaneKey6 for a 22-yard TD on a 3rd-and-11! Extra point is GOOD.



We've got a 21-17 lead with 5:18 to play. pic.twitter.com/dbP6VmGJIi — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 5, 2022

Kentucky takes the lead! Will Levis to Dane Key. pic.twitter.com/TqtUEXOo4F — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) November 5, 2022

Will Levis to Dane Key may have just saved the season — Jordan Mathus (@JordanMathusCC) November 5, 2022

Perfectly executed shoulder-to-shoulder hit by Tyrell Ajian. Don't care what the call is, great play. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 5, 2022

Entire Mizzou offense is shook of this defense pic.twitter.com/8KiW3Emi02 — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) November 5, 2022

I like what I’ve seen from Will Levis today. Limited attempts but he’s made some nice throws! pic.twitter.com/02DDHyL8ic — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) November 5, 2022

Trevin Wallace has 7 tackles (6 solo), 3 TFL’s, and 1 sack… IN THE FIRST HALF. — Fifth Quarter Kentucky (@FQKentucky) November 5, 2022

Honest question, this is roughing the kicker? The tackle box extends to St Louis?pic.twitter.com/1CeLgWzzMN — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) November 5, 2022

Kentucky’s shitty special team just won this game because they are awful. — CousinShane (@BigOrangeVolz) November 5, 2022

You guys are so toxic never even considered the snapping issues might come in handy. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 5, 2022

Missouri fans boo as Colin Goodfellow gets carted off the field. Losers. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 5, 2022

Colin Goodfellow pic.twitter.com/abhifVxcat — A Sea of Blue (@ASeaOfBlue) November 5, 2022

.@GoodfellowColin getting carted off the field after the play of the decade pic.twitter.com/X5VPhJ0ErH — Brent Wainscott (@BrentWainscott_) November 5, 2022

The fact that we can’t guarantee that we can snap to the Punter here to end the game is a sad statement — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 5, 2022

Too often this season, there is a reason to say, “What the hell is Kentucky doing?”



Punted that from the Mizzou 35 on fourth and 2 with the backup punter (zero experience) and guy who just sailed the last snap.



Worked out, but every dumb. https://t.co/PEFArSWwer — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 5, 2022

Will Levis looks battered. He’s tough as nails. Respect. — Freddie Maggard (@FredMaggard606) November 5, 2022

I've seen UK lose many games like Missouri did today. — Larry Glover Live (@larrygloverlive) November 5, 2022

Final | Kentucky 21, Missouri 17



Will Levis: 12-18, 160 yds, 3 TD

Chris Rodriguez: 29 rush, 112 yds

Dane Key: 4 rec, 53 yds, 2 TD

Barion Brown: 4 rec, 44 yds

Jordan Dingle: 3 rec, 35 yds, TD — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) November 5, 2022

"We gotta bring our own juice and the guys definitely did that today." @will_levis pic.twitter.com/E7viyX3r0H — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 5, 2022

