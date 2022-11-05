 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s wild win over Missouri

Kentucky survives and reaches bowl eligibility.

Wildcat Mascot Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

Out of all the football games I have watched, that was one of them. The Kentucky Wildcats leave Columbia victorious as they hold on for a 21-17 win over a Missouri Tigers team looking to win three straight.

Kentucky led 14-3 in the fourth but the defense let up on the gas a little, which led to the Tigers taking a 17-14 lead.

Kentucky responded with a Will Levis to Dane Key connection to take the lead with around five minutes remaining in the game.

The play of the game however, will go to Colin Goodfellow, Kentucky’s punter.

Late in the fourth, Cade Degraw snapped the ball over Goodfellow’s head, the ball traveled down to the two-yard line, Goodfellow picked it up and got punted it just in time before he was leveled by a Tigers defender.

Missouri was flagged for roughing the kicker because Goodfellow was technically still in the tackle box. Kentucky gets a free first down and basically seals the game off a potentially horrendous special teams botch.

Kentucky goes to 6-3 on the season is bowl eligible for the seventh straight season.

They get Vanderbilt at home next weekend. Here’s what Twitter had to say about that chaotic game:

