Kentucky at Missouri odds, picks and a prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats are turning the page after a humiliating loss at Tennessee last weekend. They’ll look to rebound with a road victory at the Missouri Tigers.

Saturday morning’s kickoff is an early one, with start time set for noon ET. However, the Wildcats have to be eager to get on the football field and play better football.

It’s hard to imagine anyone swallowing a loss like Kentucky did last Saturday and not wanting to quickly correct their mistakes. The Wildcats won’t have a cakewalk on Saturday, but should be able to get back on track with a victory. Check out the game’s odds, trends, expert picks and a prediction below.

Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentucky is currently a 1-point underdog at Missouri. The Wildcats opened as -2.5 favorites, but that line has clearly moved in the Tigers’ direction. Saturday’s game total is set at 40 points, with both teams boasting a top-20 defense. Kentucky’s team total is set at 19.5 while Missouri’s is set at 20.5.

Betting Trends

Kentucky

Kentucky is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games played in November.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Kentucky’s last 9 games.

Kentucky are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games vs. the SEC East.

Kentucky is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games against Missouri.

Kentucky is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games against Missouri.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Kentucky’s last 5 games on the road.

Kentucky is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.

Missouri

Missouri is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Missouri’s last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Missouri’s last 8 games against Kentucky.

Missouri is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home (lone loss was Georgia).

Missouri is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games vs. SEC East foes.

Missouri is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games played in November.

Expert Picks

Prediction

Kentucky will hit the road for the second week in a row, which makes this an unideal spot for the Wildcats. However, Kentucky has the better quarterback, defense and skill position players. The Wildcats were absolutely embarrassed last Saturday at Tennessee and good coaches tend to bounce back after ugly losses. Kentucky wins outright on the road.

Final Score: Kentucky 24, Missouri 16