Kentucky vs. Missouri game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium at 12 pm ET. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live with WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, or you can use a free trial of fubo.tv.

Well, after last week’s embarrassment against Tennessee, the Kentucky football program is stuck in a weird place.

With fans immediately gravitating towards basketball, the Cats have to rally around pride in the team and state yet again.

Nothing good came out of the Tennessee game, so the only thing left to do is wipe it from their memory and focus on the Tigers. Missouri is coming off a big win against the Gamecocks, so they have the momentum right now.

These two teams have had some battles and bad blood ever since Mizzou joined the SEC. This should be a fun one.

Get hyped for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

