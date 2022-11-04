More proof that Lance Ware is just the absolute best

You’d be hard-pressed to find a nicer person than Lance Ware.

By now, you’ve likely heard about the tragic loss of Daimion Collins’ father, Ben Collins, who passed away Tuesday in Lexington. Collins and his family are now back home in Texas.

On Friday, the Kentucky Wildcats played their final exhibition game, a 111-53 win over Kentucky State. Prior to tipoff, Kentucky held a moment of silence for the Collins family.

With Collins out, Ware was thrust into the starting lineup and finished with 10 points on 3/4 shooting, nine rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

However, it was something Ware did off the court that was easily his best contribution.

Afterward, students who attended the game received a special message from Ware, thanking them for showing their support for Daimion in his time of need.

Kyle Tucker of The Athletic was able to get the voicemail, which you can hear below.

