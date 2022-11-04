Friday Headlines: Jamal Murray Dunk Edition

Jamal Murray had many spectacular moments during his single season with the Kentucky Wildcats and that trend continued when he was drafted seventh overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2016.

You could pretty much make an endless highlight reel of fantastic shot-making and acrobatic finishes at the rim during his young NBA career. On Thursday night, Murray’s Nuggets faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he once again stole the show with one of the best in-game dunks we have seen in quite some time.

It’s as if he was just floating and twisting through the air without any regard for gravity. The average NBA would fall short of pulling that off — let alone even trying to attempt the move — which speaks volumes to how incredible of an athlete Murray is.

The Nuggets won Thursday night’s game, 122-110, on the road in OKC. Murray scored 24 points and added four rebounds with two assists in 33 minutes.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a triumphant performance of 37 points in 35 minutes — making 13 of his 17 shot attempts while grabbing four rebounds, dishing three assists and recording two steals.

Tweet of the Day

Here are all of John Calipari’s comments on Ben Collins’ passing.https://t.co/xKj8zRAW78 — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) November 4, 2022

Keep Daimion Collins and his family in your thoughts.

