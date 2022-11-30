Will Levis confirms he’ll enter 2023 NFL Draft but undecided on playing in bowl game

As expected, Will Levis is entering the 2023 NFL Draft, he confirmed Wednesday night in a Twitter space with Blue Chips.

However, Levis said he does not have an answer yet on if he’ll play in the Kentucky Wildcats’ bowl game, but his decision is coming soon. UK will learn its bowl destination on Sunday.

In 11 starts this season, the redshirt senior quarterback completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for two scores.

While his final college season didn’t go as he hoped for, the former Penn State transfer still helped lead UK to top-25 wins (at the time) over the Florida Gators, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Louisville Cardinals.

According to UK statistician Corey Price, Levis is the only starting QB in program history to beat Louisville and Florida twice in his career.

More importantly for his pro decision, Levis is still widely projected as a first-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Look for Levis to make an announcement on his bowl decision sometime next week. And check out his full comments in the Blue Chips Twitter space while it’s still up.

