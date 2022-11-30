Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky’s OC Search Edition

Who will be the Kentucky Wildcats’ next offensive coordinator?

That’s the question on a lot of minds as Kentucky searches for its third offensive coordinator in as many years.

The Rich Scangarello experiment simply did not work in Lexington, as the Cats were near the bottom of the FBS in categories such as scoring offense, total offense, and red zone offense.

Many thought it was 50/50 on whether Scangarello would be given a second year to try to right the ship, but Mark Stoops decided to go ahead and make the decision to let Scangarello go after one year.

With Scangarello out, the focus turns to who Kentucky’s next offensive coordinator will be.

It will be interesting to see what philosophy Stoops looks for. Does he return back to the NFL ranks like he did with former OC Liam Coen and then Scangarello? Does he instead look to the college ranks?

Does Stoops want to continue with a more pro-style offense, or transition to something that is viewed as more explosive in the college game?

I think over the coming days, we will begin to hear some names surface. One in particular that has already gained a lot of traction is Coen. Obviously things are not going well in Los Angeles, where Coen is the offensive coordinator (non play-calling) for the Rams, and many have wondered whether Coen would consider a return to Lexington.

Coen had success in his lone season as the Kentucky OC, but a lot of unknowns remain, mostly whether Coen even wants to get back into the college game and if he would do so at Kentucky.

Other names are beginning to pop-up, but this early in the cycle, it’s mostly speculation due to connections and experience.

Over the next several days, I believe we will start to hear some names begin to leak out of some contenders for the position.

This next coordinator hire will be crucial for Mark Stoops. Follow along as we keep you updated on the latest happenings.

Tweet of the Day

Happy 50th birthday to "The Monster Mash" Jamal Mashburn. If there's a Mount Rushmore of Kentucky Basketball, he's on it. pic.twitter.com/X1dlRiioid — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) November 29, 2022

Happy belated birthday to a UK legend.

