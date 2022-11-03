 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s fun exhibition win over Thorobreds

Good times.

By Ianteasley
Wildcat Mascot Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats run away in their final exhibition game over Kentucky State, despite missing Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, and Daimion Collins.

The Wildcats controlled the entire game and put a much improved offense out on the floor. Cason Wallace was PG1 on Thursday night and did not disappoint in his debut running the show.

Kentucky looked fluid and playing a lot looser, like we saw in the Bahamas back in August.

After Sunday’s exhibition game, Calipari set a goal of of 80 points per game this season after a slow start. Tonight, they put up 61 points in the first half alone.

When Kentucky gets all three of Tshiebwe, Wheeler and Collins back, special things can happen.

That’ll do it for the pre-season. Kentucky opens the 2022-23 season at home on Monday against Howard.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about Kentucky’s performance:

