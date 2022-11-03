Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s fun exhibition win over Thorobreds

The Kentucky Wildcats run away in their final exhibition game over Kentucky State, despite missing Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, and Daimion Collins.

The Wildcats controlled the entire game and put a much improved offense out on the floor. Cason Wallace was PG1 on Thursday night and did not disappoint in his debut running the show.

Kentucky looked fluid and playing a lot looser, like we saw in the Bahamas back in August.

After Sunday’s exhibition game, Calipari set a goal of of 80 points per game this season after a slow start. Tonight, they put up 61 points in the first half alone.

When Kentucky gets all three of Tshiebwe, Wheeler and Collins back, special things can happen.

That’ll do it for the pre-season. Kentucky opens the 2022-23 season at home on Monday against Howard.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about Kentucky’s performance:

Love Yall BBN https://t.co/3RXeGfhJJQ — Daimion Collins (@CollinsDaimion) November 4, 2022

Cason Wallace: Rim Protector pic.twitter.com/VfwNUHv1hg — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 4, 2022

Toppin will finish with 21 points (7-15 FG, 7-7 FT), 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 1 turnover in 30 minutes. Cats crack a hundo.



It's 105-49 against Kentucky State with under 2 minutes to play. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 4, 2022

So ESPN+ doesn’t show commercials and you get to hear @tomleachKY?



Why are we not begging for this option every broadcast? — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 3, 2022

Every ESPN/SEC Network game should have this option with Tom & Jack available on SECN+ https://t.co/lFoxEUU4qs — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) November 3, 2022

Great performance by the Cats tonight in their 111-53 win. Offense looks awesome and I think we will see some real fun on this team with Cason at PG



And man CJ and Reeves can shoot — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 4, 2022

WE HAVE A POTENTIAL CATS BY 90 SITUATION — WT — Adou Thiero Fan Club (@WildcatsTongue) November 4, 2022

Jacob Toppins (@Jtoppin0) face after the Lance Ware (@lanceware55) and 1 dunk pic.twitter.com/0WKpHAdjhA — Bluegrass Scoreboard (@bluegrass_score) November 4, 2022

We are not the same lil bro @BarstoolCards pic.twitter.com/hujL475TeV — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) November 4, 2022

Kentucky State coach Jamaal Jackson, a KSU grad and KSU head coach the last seven years right down the road, says this is one of the best 3-point shooting teams he's seen at Kentucky. Cats hit 12 of 26 3s (46.2%) tonight. Wallace (2), Fredrick (3) and Reeves (5) all hit multiple. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 4, 2022

Not out of the realm of possibility that CJ Fredrick & Antonio Reeves both shoot 40%+ from 3 this season — Everything College Basketball (@ecbpodcast10) November 4, 2022

Really impressed with CJ Fredrick's passing tonight. Four assists so far in the first half. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) November 3, 2022

I just keep thinking about how much last year's team could have used another shooter like CJ Fredrick. — Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) November 3, 2022

Kentucky vs KSU Highlights pic.twitter.com/shlLmVbVSS — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) November 4, 2022

