Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ offensive explosion vs. Kentucky State Thorobreds

Kentucky basketball’s second and final exhibition game of the preseason was an offensive showcase as the Wildcats defeated the Kentucky State Thorobreds 111-53. Head coach John Calipari’s team led 61-25 at the half with three players quickly reaching double figure scoring.

The second-half offense for Kentucky wasn’t as efficient, but still pretty good overall, as the Wildcats eclipsed the 100-point mark and finished the game with six players in double figures.

Kentucky’s first exhibition game, which was played on Sunday, went better than their in-state rival Louisville’s. However, the Wildcats only managed to score 56 points over Missouri Western State. Thursday night’s resurgence on offense was comforting to see and may have come as somewhat of a surprise with both Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler on the bench with injuries.

The Wildcats will tip off their regular season on Monday vs. Howard at Rupp Arena. Official start time on Monday is set for 6:30 pm ET.

Game MVP

Antonio Reeves is going to be such a bright spot for Kentucky’s offense this season. His ability to score in all phases of the game is something that will benefit the Wildcats all year. Kentucky’s new transfer scored a game-high 23 points on 7-14 shooting (5-10 from behind the arc) to go along with three rebounds and two assists. There were several Wildcats who played well on Thursday night, but Reeves was the star and had a such an efficient night.

