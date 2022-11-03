John Calipari gives concerning update on Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler

UPDATE

Well, this doesn’t sound great for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Cal adds that he doesn't know on Sahvir Wheeler yet. Says he's moving around but can't just roll out and play in a game. Gotta practice. https://t.co/Dyc8n3b0Nd — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 4, 2022

Prior to the Kentucky Wildcats’ final tune-up game of the season against Kentucky State, head coach John Calipari provided updates on some key players that were missing Thursday’s game.

Regarding the status of both Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler, Calipari gave Tom Leach an update that doesn’t exactly sound promising...

“Will they be ready for the first few games? I don’t know. I feel really good about us,“ Calipari said. “But that’s when we have a full roster, and we’re ready to go. And that might not be for a while.”

The consensus regarding Tshiebwe’s status has always been that he will be ready for, and play, in the opening game next Monday against the Howard Bison, and I do still believe that is the case, as does Kyle Tucker.

Wheeler recently tweaked something and has a “lower leg injury” but does seem to be fine as John Calipari has alluded to, so I would expect him back sooner rather than later.

As long as both guys are back and ready by the Champions Classic, we’re good to go. But based on what Calipari said, do not assume that it’s a done deal.