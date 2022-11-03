Mark Stoops talks team energy and facing Missouri

The Kentucky Wildcats hit the road this Saturday to face the Missouri Tigers.

While past Missouri teams have been stronger offensively, there’s no question these Tigers are known for their defense. They currently rank 19th nationally in total defense. It’s safe to say this will be a very tough test for a Kentucky team that has struggled on offense all season.

Just before the team hit the road to Columbia, head coach Mark Stoops met with media following Thursday’s practice. He spoke about the defense that Missouri runs, getting the offense on track, the team's energy, and more.

PART 1 of 2: Mark Stoops bouncing back, the energy in practice, Missouri and more! pic.twitter.com/QVIUYIsf6f — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 3, 2022

