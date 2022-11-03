Robert Dillingham signs with Overtime Elite, retains college eligibility

In late October that Kanye West’s Donda Academy would be shutting down for the rest of this school year following controversial remarks made by West.

Due to this, Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham had to search for somewhere to play his last year of high school basketball.

On Thursday morning, it was announced that Dillingham would be signing with Overtime Elite to finish his high school career.

If not familiar, Overtime Elite provides an alternate pathway to college or the NBA for 17-20-year-olds. The six-team league features state-of-the-art facilities, former college coaches and NBA personnel to work with as they continue working towards graduating high school.

Not to worry, Dillingham will retain his college eligibility and is set on playing for Kentucky next season. He is able to do this is as he's not receiving the typical salary, but instead has signed a marketing deal and will be able to profit from his name, image and likeness.’

In fact, Kyle Tucker of the Athletic believes that this could become a pipeline for Kentucky.

One note, as I'm sure some worry Rob Dillingham to OTE means he won't end up at Kentucky next year:



He wanted to be sure his eligibility would be preserved and worked with UK compliance on this OTE move.



This could start an OTE pipeline actually. https://t.co/zKSmbvbIxp — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 3, 2022

Just a few weeks ago, Dillingham played against an Overtime Elite team and put on an impressive showing, which you can see below.

With this deal, the Big Blue Nation will get more opportunities to watch Dillingham play before he comes to Lexington. Earlier this week, it was announced that Overtime Elite signed a multiyear agreement with Amazon Prime Video to stream 20 live OTE games per season.

Future UK guard Robert Dillingham went off and put a show last night:



36 points(64%)

3 assists



Showcased his quick and shifty handle. quick speed, shotmaking ability and some playmaking upside. Rob needs to be more consistent but he’s a top guard in the 2023 class pic.twitter.com/RZcsZm7eEJ — Pistons Draft talk (@happypistonfan) October 21, 2022

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.