Kentucky vs. Kentucky State game thread and pregame reading

Game 2 of the exhibition season is here, as the Kentucky Wildcats will host the Kentucky State Thorobreds out of Frankfort tonight in Rupp Arena. Game time is set for 7 pm ET on SEC Network+. You can only watch this one online using WatchESPN and ESPN+.

In Game 1 of the preseason against Missouri Western State, the Wildcats put on an elite defensive performance, holding Will Martin’s squad to 18 points in the first half and 38 points for the game total.

The Wildcats also held the Griffons to just 13% shooting.

It was a different performance on the offensive end, however, as Kentucky mustered up only 56 points. A far cry from the 107 points per game average they had in four games in the Bahamas in August. That was with a healthy Oscar Tshiebwe on the court.

Kentucky shot 32% from the field and 7/22 from three and was actually out-rebounded by the Griffons, 36-35.

Oscar Tshiebwe is still out. No word on if Sahvir Wheeler will play, but I suspect Calipari will hold him out for Thursday’s game.

Daimion Collins will also miss tonight’s contest after traveling back to Texas to be with family following the sudden passing of his father this week. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Collins and his family.

Kentucky will look to improve the offensive game against the Thorobreds and get guards like Antonio Reeves and Cason Wallace going as they head into the regular-season opener next Monday when they host Howard.

Pregame Reading

Go Cats!!!