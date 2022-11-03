Thursday Headlines: Kentucky State Gameday

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in action tonight for the second of two preseason exhibition matchups with this one coming against the Kentucky State Thorobreds.

Kentucky’s first exhibition win over Missouri Western State left a lot to be desired, as the Cats came out on top 56-38 in a low-scoring affair, with 56 points being the lowest amount of points scored by UK in an exhibition in the Calipari era.

Kentucky will look to get back on track offensively against the Thorobreds, but will do it without two First Team All SEC players in Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler, both of whom are sitting out while dealing with injuries.

Cason Wallace will likely handle a lot of the point guard duties, but Antonio Reeves said this week that he can step in and help out too in the absence of Wheeler.

While it’s hard not to focus on the final score and the offensive struggles from the first exhibition, there were some positives to build off of, like CJ Fredrick knocking down 4/6 from deep, 11 blocks on the defensive end, and more.

We should probably expect a rebound performance from the Cats as they get ready to officially get the season underway next week.

Reminder, tip off for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on SEC+.

Tweet of the Day

Tayshaun Prince, high school All-American at Dominguez and star at Kentucky, selected for 2022 class of Southern California Basketball Hall of Fame (SCBBHOF). Prince had long NBA career, currently the Vice-President of Basketball Affairs with the Memphis Grizzles of the NBA. — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) November 2, 2022

Congrats to a Kentucky legend!

