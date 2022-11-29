Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ win over Knights

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action tonight as they welcomed the Bellarmine Knights to Rupp Arena. In what ended up being a rock-fight, the Cats outlasted the Knights to pick up the win, 60-41.

For all of those reading this, I think we all wish we could erase the first half from our memories. At least the first 16 minutes, as the offensive woes reached an all-time low.

Scott Davenport’s squad played both zone and man throughout the first half, and kept Kentucky completely off balance from the tip. With nine turnovers, the Knights held the Cats to their lowest scoring half this season at 21 points, as they entered the locker room knotted up at 21-21.

After another sluggish start, the Cats finally started to push the tempo and that helped break this game open, and UK never turned back.

Despite the win, it has become very obvious that this team is behind offensively. With conference play on the doorstep, and some big-time matchups coming up against Michigan and UCLA, things will need to change quickly.

On the flip side, this team did show some solid defensive potential once again. After a terrible outing against Gonzaga on that end of the floor, it appears the team has bought in, and stepped up to hold a unique Bellarmine offense to 41 points on the night and 30.4% shooting from the field.

It was ugly, but a win is a win.

The Cats will be in action on Sunday, Dec. 4th, as they head to London to take on Michigan.

MVP

Antonio Reeves takes home this award tonight. After getting another start, Reeves definitely proved he needs to be on the court when crunch time begins as his shooting ability helped open up the game tonight.

While also playing solid defense, it appears that Coach Calipari is willing to sacrifice his defensive struggles for what he brings to the offense. I must say that has been the best call of the season thus far.

CJ Fredrick also stepped up when the offense was dragging the most, to help bust open the game in the middle of the second half.

For the Cats to take the next step offensively Reeves and Fredrick are going to be the key to this team taking the next step. Will need them to keep up this pace if Kentucky hopes to leave London with a win on Sunday.

Highlights

