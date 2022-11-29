 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Scangarello out

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Bellarmine

The Cats get the win thanks to a 32-9 run to close the game.

By Adam Haste
/ new
Wildcat Mascot Scratch Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - A Sea Of Blue

After a few days off, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena for an in-state matchup against Bellarmine.

The first half got off to an awful start on the offensive side of the floor for the Cats as it took them until the 15:38 mark to score their first points of the game.

Things did not improve on that end anytime soon, and at the under 12 media timeout, the Cats were trailing 10-6.

The Cats’ first lead in this one came with just 5:27 left in the half when a Cason Wallace free throw made it a 13-12 ballgame.

A CJ Fredrick three with just under 4 minutes left gave Kentucky a 21-14 lead, and it was looking like the Cats were finally going to take off.

However, that was the last time the Cats scored in the half, and it went into the break tied at 21.

The second half was more offensive struggles for the Cats’ early and Bellarmine came out with a lot of confidence.

At the under 16 media timeout, the Cats were trailing 32-28, and out of the timeout, the energy picked up in a big way for Kentucky.

Kentucky went on a run to take a 39-32 lead before a Bellarmine three made it 39-35.

However, the Cats proceeded to go on a 12-0 run to take a 51-35 lead and force Bellarmine to take a timeout with just under 6 minutes to go.

Overall, it was a very frustrating game to watch offensively for the Cats, but they were able to find a way to go on a run in the second half and come away with the 60-41 win, highlighted by a 32-9 run to end the game.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...