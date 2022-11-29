Karl-Anthony Towns out 4-6 weeks with calf strain

The Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is likely going to miss the next month with a calf strain, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. This was, at the very least, good news as he didn’t suffer a more significant lower leg injury.

KAT’s Wolves are sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference but are just 4.5 games out of first, so the 1-11 spots right now are separated by a razor-thin major.

However, for Minnesota, losing its best player is going to hurt.

The 6-foot-11 KAT is among the most-skilled big men in the NBA.

Through 21 games, Towns was averaging 20.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, the former being the lowest since his rookie season and the latter the lowest of his career.

The addition of Rudy Gobert has surely impacted his numbers, but it should also allow the Timberwolves to weather this storm a bit easier. Towns appears likely to return prior to the All-Star break, but only can will tell if that’s the reality of his situation.

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a right calf strain, sources tell ESPN. Towns underwent imaging on Tuesday and the expectation exists for a full recovery and return sometime in January. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 29, 2022

