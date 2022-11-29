Benny Snell finally gets some run and shines in Steelers’ win over Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts faced off last night in what was expected to be an underwhelming Monday Night Football showdown.

At Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts struggled out of the gate with Matt Ryan not earning positive yardage till the second quarter, having thrown an interception at that point as well.

The Steelers ended up winning the game 24-17. After 10 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown, star running back Najee Harris went down with an abdominal injury and couldn’t return.

That led to Kentucky Wildcats legend Benny Snell Jr. getting carries for the first time all season. He immediately produced and ended the game with 12 runs, 62 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

The 24-year-old Snell Jr. is in his fourth season in the NFL and kicked off his career in 2019 with 108 carries which were turned into 426 yards. Snell Jr. didn’t get much opportunity last year and even less this season until Monday.

This could be a good chance for him to get in the mix, especially considering his 5.2 yards-per-carry average. The fourth-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft played a Kentucky for all three seasons and hit over 1,000 yards in each while also finishing as the program’s all-time leader in rushing yards.

The extent of Harris’ injury isn’t known, but Snell Jr. might be able to break onto the scene in the coming weeks, especially if the Steelers star is forced to miss significant time.

