Kentucky vs. Bellarmine game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Bellarmine Knights tonight at 7 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. The only way you can watch the game is through an online stream with WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+ or ESPN app.

The Cats picked it back up on offense in their last game, and they look to continue that momentum into tonight against the Knights, who are arguably the second-best team in Kentucky this season.

Bellarmine is a really well-coached team by Scott Davenport, so this game isn’t going to be an easy one. While Louisville hasn’t shown anything good on the court this year, it’s still impressive that Bellarmine beat them on their home court.

Michigan is up next on Sunday, so it’s very important that Kentucky comes out with energy and win convincingly to carry that emotion into the matchup with the Wolverines on Sunday.

