Rich Scangarello fired, per report

Rich Scangarello is out.

According to reporter Sean Moody, Scangarello has been let go following his one and only season as offensive coordinator of the Kentucky Wildcats.

While there was certainly a lot of blame to go around for the overwhelming season UK just had when preseason expectations were at an all-time high, Scangarello’s offense was easily the biggest culprit.

It is unclear who will be Kentucky’s offensive coordinator during the bowl game, or who the early candidates for Scangarello’s replacement are for head coach Mark Stoops.

We will have more on this story shortly....

BREAKING: Rich Scangarello will not return as offensive coordinator for Kentucky. https://t.co/uNomF6dQvo — Sean Moody (@SeanMoodyNews) November 29, 2022

