 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Scangarello out

Filed under:

Rich Scangarello fired, per report

Out.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Scangarello

Rich Scangarello is out.

According to reporter Sean Moody, Scangarello has been let go following his one and only season as offensive coordinator of the Kentucky Wildcats.

While there was certainly a lot of blame to go around for the overwhelming season UK just had when preseason expectations were at an all-time high, Scangarello’s offense was easily the biggest culprit.

It is unclear who will be Kentucky’s offensive coordinator during the bowl game, or who the early candidates for Scangarello’s replacement are for head coach Mark Stoops.

We will have more on this story shortly....

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. And as always, Go Cats!!!

In This Stream

Kentucky Football Assistant Coach Tracker 2023

View all 9 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...