Kentucky vs. Bellarmine: Predict the outcome and gameday headlines

Gameday is back for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team, who will play host to the Bellarmine Knights.

While UK - UofL is typically the ‘state championship’ between the best schools in the Bluegrass, that may actually be tonight for this season, being that Bellarmine has already beaten Louisville and is coming off a 20-win season in which they won the ASUN.

Plus, it will be good to see UK play a team that’s already faced some of the nation’s best in Duke (lost 74-57) and UCLA (lost 81-60).

I’m all for bringing Wesley Woodyard to UK’s staff in any capacity, and so too is Papa Brooks.

Headlines

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky vs. Bellarmine

Guard Peter Suder leads Bellarmine in scoring at 11.0 points per game. For the 17th straight year, the Knights are coached by Scott Davenport, who won his 400th career game earlier this season. Kentucky fans may remember Davenport as the head coach at Louisville Ballard High School, where he won a state title in 1988 behind star guard Allan Houston.

Azhani Tealer and Emma Grome Snag Final SEC Weekly Awards

Azhani Tealer was named the Southeastern Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week and Emma Grome won the SEC Setter of the Week title for the seventh time of the season, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Deone Walker Named SEC co-Defensive Lineman of the Week

For the season, the 6-foot-6, 330-pounder from Detroit, has 39 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Kentucky Football 2022 Regular Season Awards

Several young players, including true freshmen, flashed signs of potential stardom, UK defeated Florida for a second straight season and Louisville for a fourth straight time and the defense finished the regular season ranked 20th best in the country.

John Settle out as Kentucky RB's coach

John Settle is out as Kentucky Football's running backs coach after just two seasons with the program. Settle had previously been with Wisconsin from 2015-2021 before coming to Lexington.

10 important news items from the Mark Stoops Show

Think Mark Stoops had anything to discuss during his weekly call-in show Monday evening? KSR breaks down all the news.

Hot Board: Potential Kentucky running backs coach candidates

It's hot board season at Kentucky. Let's take a look at some potential candidates that Mark Stoops could look at to fill the latest staff opening.

Mark Stoops says “time for reflection” is coming, staff changes possible?

Major changes could be coming to the Kentucky football coaching staff, namely at offensive coordinator with Rich Scangarello

Deion Sanders confirms he's been offered Colorado job

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders said Monday that a report stating Colorado has offered him its head-coaching job is true and that he also has received interest from other schools.

Michigan QB Cade McNamara enters transfer portal

Former Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Auburn hires 'the best fit,' chooses Hugh Freeze as next coach

After a thorough search process following Bryan Harsin's firing, Auburn and Hugh Freeze agreed to a contract Monday, making the former Ole Miss and Liberty coach the Tigers' new coach as the 53-year-old returns to the SEC West.

