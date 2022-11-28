DeMarcus Harris and Chauncey Magwood to transfer

With regular-season play ending for the Kentucky Wildcats, and only a bowl game left to play, we’re entering the first open transfer period of the offseason.

The first two players to depart from UK will be DeMarcus Harris and Chauncey Magwood, who are reportedly entering the portal. Harris and fellow wideout Chris Lewis hinted at entering the portal on Sunday.

With the wide receiver being crowded, it was expected that several players would be looking for new programs next season after the emergence of Barion Brown and Dane Key. Harris and Magwood are the first two to make that call.

Harris, who will be going into his redshirt senior season, is from Vero Beach (FL) and is a player that saw quite a bit of action on his UK career heading into this season. During his time in Lexington, he played in 39 games, catching 30 passes for 327 yards and a touchdown. In 2022, he only caught four passes for a total of 90 yards.

Magwood, who will be going into his junior season, is from Albany (GA) and committed to Kentucky over South Carolina, Nebraska, Florida State, and Louisville in the 2021 class. Although Magwood has seen action in 25 games through two seasons, the ball has just not been going his way much as he totaled eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown during his time with the Cats.

With several high school recruits committed to join the receiver room next season, that position room is extremely young but talented. Scott Woodward should have working with his room next season.

Best of luck to DeMarcus and Chauncey in the next steps of their careers.

Will be officially hitting the portal Dec 5.. pic.twitter.com/yZzY1mMKVW — CHAUNCEY MAGWOOD (@illest_magg) November 28, 2022

Kentucky wide receiver DeMarcus Harris has entered the transfer portal, per @mzenitz.



More HERE: https://t.co/wNvQvTtrrs pic.twitter.com/rbua8M2VWf — On3 (@On3sports) November 28, 2022

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. Go Cats!!!