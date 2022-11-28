John Settle fired, per report

The first casualty of UK’s impending assistant coach shakeup has arrived.

On the first Monday following the conclusion of regular-season play, the school parted ways with running backs coach/co-special teams coordinator John Settle. BBN Tonight broke the news first.

Settle originally joined the Kentucky Wildcats in 2021 to replace Eddie Gran after he was let go as UK’s offensive coordinator and running backs coach. Settle came to UK following a coaching stint with the Wisconsin Badgers.

A big reason why Settle was let go is due to him having little impact on the recruiting trail for UK. It’s also hard to say he did much of anything for a running back room that already had a redshirt junior Chris Rodriguez in 2021.

With Settle out, Kentucky is now looking for potentially two coaches to help fill this role. After all, it’s painfully evident this program needs a true special teams coordinator, which it hasn’t had since Dean Hood left to become Murray State’s head coach.

This is the first of several expected changes within Mark Stoops’ staff, though it may take some more time for decisions on guys like offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

BREAKING: John Settle is no longer with Kentucky Football. Mark Stoops will be looking to hire a new RB's coach this offseason. The school has posted the opening here:https://t.co/w7bFiVEfyu — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 28, 2022

