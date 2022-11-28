Monday Headlines: Where Kentucky stands in new college basketball rankings

Good Monday Morning. It’s always a good week after a win over Louisville on the gridiron.

After a wild week of college basketball, the Kentucky Wildcats could see themselves move up, or down honestly, in the newest edition of the AP Top-25.

North Carolina saw themselves drop two games in the PK85. Purdue made a national statement by destroying both Gonzaga and Duke, and Houston is almost certainly going to see themselves reach No. 1 in the rankings for the first time since, when? The mid-80s?

I’d expect Kentucky to stay put at No. 15, possibly move up one or two spots.

Now the 2 losses out of the gate don’t seem as bad.

OMONEY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY GUY (he just stole my rebound…) @Oscartshiebwe34 pic.twitter.com/89lf5LaTAA — Tyty Washington (@tytywashington3) November 27, 2022

It was Oscar’s birthday yesterday!

No. 1 overall seed UK soccer gets upset in the Sweet 16

UK volleyball starts their NCAA Tournament run on Thursday night. The SEC Champions will look to get back to a Final Four after winning the whole thing in 2020.

The road to Omaha starts Thursday night in Memorial #WeAreUK x #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/6I2NX7n8fd — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) November 28, 2022

A look at Kentucky’s latest bowl projections

It seems like Las Vegas or Nashville are the likely destinations for Kentucky during bowl season

Vince Marrow confident Kentucky will find “right guy” in the portal at QB - KSR

Vince doesn’t seem too worried about finding a transfer QB. This also pretty much confirms that Kentucky’s QB for next season is not on the roster right now.

KSR’s ‘22-23 Kentucky High School Basketball Preseason Top 25 - KSR

High school basketball tips off soon. Should be a battle for the chance to cut down the nets in Rupp in March. GRC, Warren Central and North Laurel headline the top of the rankings.

Wisconsin brings in Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as coach - ESPN

Wisconsin makes a splash by hiring Cincy’s Luke Fickell, who just led Cincinnati to their first CFP appearance a season ago.

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims to enter transfer portal -ESPN

Georgia Tech’s QB is transferring. 4,464 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career.

Purdue defeats Duke men’s basketball in Phil Knight Legacy tournament championship game - USA Today

Purdue dominates Duke and Gonzaga in consecutive games. Boilermakers may be the best team in the country at the moment.

Indiana coach Teri Moren slams conditions of Las Vegas women’s basketball tournament: ‘This was a major miss’ - CBS Sports

The Las Vegas women’s basketball tournament is under fire for having teams play in poor conditions with no fans in a hotel ballroom.

