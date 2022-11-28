Pair of Wildcats receivers hint at transfer

Just a day after the Kentucky Wildcats regular season came to a close, two Wildcats receivers are already hinting at a possible transfer out of the program.

Both Chauncey Magwood and Chris Lewis tweeted ominous versions of the same tweet that can only be summarized as saying “thank you BBN.”

It was fun while it lasted #BBN — ~DEUCE~ (@ChrisLew__) November 27, 2022

Magwood was a 3-star prospect out of Georgia in the 2021 class who saw an uptick in playing time this season, but still never amassed much with Tayvion Robinson and the emergence of Dane Key and Barion Brown.

Magwood had seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown this season.

Chris Lewis was a 4-star prospect out of Alabama in the same 2021 class as Magwood.

Lewis only compiled two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown in just two seasons so far with Kentucky, with all of that coming in the 2022 season.

Reading tea leaves? This certainly bodes well for the return of both Dane Key and Barion Brown to Lexington, as many fans speculated or worried that the two could be enticed to transfer.