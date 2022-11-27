Update on Kentucky’s pending assistant coach staff shakeup

Now that regular-season play has concluded, the Kentucky Wildcats football program is facing a very important month of December, even before they learn what bowl they’ll play in.

That’s because it’s widely expected that there will be multiple assistant coaching change in a potential ‘reckoning,’ and it’s not out of the realm of possibility we see three new coordinators in 2023.

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello is on the hot seat following a dismal debut season with Kentucky.

Defensive coordinator Brad White will likely be a strong head-coaching candidate and could be hired away.

Finally, Kentucky will almost certainly hire a true special teams coordinator after that unit struggled far too often this season.

On top of this, we’ll probably see a few changes with position coaches.

Ahead of what should be some busy weeks in Lexington, KSR’s Matt Jones gave this brief update on Kentucky’s potential assistant changes.

I think there will be a number of changes to the UK Football coaching staff…at least 2 and maybe more — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 27, 2022

As far as the Offensive Coordinator, I don’t expect a decision for at least a few days — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 27, 2022

Kentucky is looking at a number of QBs in the portal but I don’t think any of them are planning a quick decision, which is in part why the OC decision may take a little time as well — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 27, 2022

The early signing period begins December 21st, so Kentucky will have to make some tough decisions very soon if they want to get a transfer QB signed in the coming weeks. It’s becoming pretty clear that there’s a scenario where Scangarello keeps his job if he attracts a good option in the portal.

Saying this, is it still worth keeping him after what we just watched for a full season?

Regardless of what happens with Scangarello, expect there to be a staff shakeup following what many will call the most underperforming season of the Mark Stoops era.

Personally, I’m betting on at least three assistant coaching changes, not counting the special teams coordinator hire since there really isn’t one currently.

But as of now, my educated guess is Scangarello gets one more season to prove if he can get it done here (let us know your opinion here).