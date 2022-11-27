Kentucky Football Assistant Coach Tracker 2023

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Kentucky Wildcats’ coaching moves during the 2023 offseason.

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats are set to undergo an assistant coaching staff shakeup this offseason, at least based on this report.

Of course, head coach Mark Stoops isn’t going anywhere, especially after the massive contract extension he just received. But after Kentucky had so many struggles this year after expectations were at an all-time high for this season — hype that Stoops himself and other staff members helped raise — it’s reasonable to think at least a few assistant coaches will be heading elsewhere, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Then there’s the potential for defensive coordinator Brad White to finally become a head coach somewhere. White has more than earned the right to be a head coach, especially after how much his defense carried Kentucky this season, so don’t be shocked if Kentucky loses him soon and begin a search for a new defensive coordinator.

And of course, Kentucky will almost certainly pursue a real special teams coordinator after that unit struggled mightily at times this season.

With that in mind, use this stream to keep track of any coaching moves on Stoops’ staff for the 2023 college football season. And here is a link to what Kentucky’s staff looks like heading into the offseason.