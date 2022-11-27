Rich Scangarello: In or out?

The regular season has come to an end for the Kentucky Wildcats, which means we’ll be hearing about changes to the assistant coaching staff soon enough.

One of the biggest names to watch is offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who is firmly on the hot seat after his offense failed to take off in his first season in Lexington.

Among Kentucky’s most notable offensive woes includes rankings of:

All of this, despite having one of the best running backs and quarterbacks in school history, the latter of which still widely being projected as a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

That’s not even accounting for the very gifted receiving trio of Dane Key, Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson to go with a very deep and talented tight end group as well.

Sure, the offensive line struggled mightily, but a big part of that was due to Scangarello’s insistence on running complex plays with long developing routes that did this offensive line no favors. It wasn’t until late in the season when Kentucky finally begin running more quick passes that helped this offense line looks significantly better vs. strong Georgia and Louisville defenses, who combined for just three sacks.

Better late than never?

What say you? Should/will Scangarello be back? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

