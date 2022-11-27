A look at Kentucky’s latest bowl projections

With the regular season over, it’s time to take a look at where the Kentucky Wildcats might go bowling this postseason.

The LSU Tigers’ upset loss to Texas A&M, South Carolina’s upset win over Clemson, and Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl win all are expected to play a significant role in the bowl lineup.

Sitting at 7-5 (3-5 SEC), Kentucky’s bowl possibilities are varied with no definite lock as to where the Cats will be spending bowl season.

Right now, the Music City Bowl remains a popular pick, despite its conflict with the Kentucky-Louisville basketball game and the fact that teams viewed as higher in the pecking order would likely be selected for the Music City Bowl over Kentucky.

However, Kentucky is a natural pick for the Music City Bowl with the proximity to Nashville, the history of fan travel to the city, and it’s been five years since Kentucky has played in that bowl.

Other popular picks include the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, which Kentucky hasn’t played in since 2009 under Rich Brooks, and the Texas Bowl in Houston, which Kentucky has not played in.

Both of those would be matchups against a Big 12 team, which would be interesting as Kentucky has not played a Big 12 team in a bowl game in recent history.

Bowl projections roundup