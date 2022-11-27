Kentucky Volleyball wins share of SEC

For a sixth-straight season, the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats women’s volleyball team has won a share of the SEC regular-season crown. The No. 12 Florida Gators also won a share of the championship following their win over Ole Miss.

The Cats clinched their share of the title thanks to a Saturday sweep of South Carolina Gamecocks (25-21, 29-27, 25-16) at Memorial Coliseum. Kentucky finishes regular-season play with a 15-3 SEC record and a 20-7 overall record. It’s the 12th-straight season of 20+ wins for head coach Craig Skinner, who’s now reached that mark in 15 of his 18 seasons in Lexington.

Senior Azhani Tealer racked up 16 kills on a .520 hitting percentage. Adanna Rollins and Reagan Rutherford each added 11.

Emma Grome dished out 44 assists and ran an offense that finished with a .366 hitting percentage. Erin Lamb added six kills, while Elise Goetzinger (four) and Bella Bell (two) chipped in six more.

The Wildcat defense was paced by Eleanor Beavin with 16 digs. Kentucky had 42 total digs, nine blocks, seven aces, and held the Gamecocks to a .184 hitting percentage for the match.

The Wildcats now await the decision of the NCAA Tournament selection committee before knowing their next game. Selections, including host sites, seeded teams and first-round matchups, will be announced during the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Selection Special on Sunday, November 27th at 7:30 pm ET. It will be televised on ESPN2 and streamed live on the ESPN app.

POV: You’re in our celly pic.twitter.com/6H199sNLpJ — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) November 27, 2022

