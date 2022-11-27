Sunday Headlines: Kentucky Soccer vs. Pittsburgh

Gameday is here for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s soccer program, who will face the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Game time is set for 6 pm at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. You can stream the game online with ESPN+.

Today hopes to be the latest chapter in an all-time season for the program, which is the latest unbeaten team in America. Kentucky has never made it past the Elite Eight in the Big Dance since the program began back in 1991.

Kentucky last made it this far in 2018 before falling to No. 11 Maryland.

Head coach Johan Cedergren has led the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in three-straight seasons now, and this has the potential to be the year he gets Kentucky to the Final Four.

Let’s go CATS!!!

Tonight's 3 yd TD pass from @will_levis to @BarionBrown might be one of my favorite shots I've taken since I started here in 2018. Raw celebrations right at the lens give me goosebumps. Fellow photogs will understand #BBN pic.twitter.com/XAvopfQM6U — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) November 27, 2022

Our state. — Will Levis (@will_levis) November 27, 2022

Man I definitely wasn’t supposed to be out there but doing wrong felt so right tonight I loveee the #BBN I still can’t believe this was the last one https://t.co/FAYhmOmgR2 — DeAndre Square (@d_square10) November 27, 2022

Do it for us one more time Chris!



Love to see this!!! https://t.co/BWqJzgygnp pic.twitter.com/QMyRLwkuV9 — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 26, 2022

All the feels.

Men’s Soccer Hosts Pittsburgh for Sweet 16 on Sunday

After receiving the top overall No. 1 seed for the first time in program history and first-round bye, the Wildcats made its tournament debut last Sunday defeating South Florida, 4-0. Pittsburgh got an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament, defeated Cleveland State 2-1 in Pittsburgh, then upset No. 16 Akron, 3-0 in Ohio.

Kentucky Tops Louisville, Keeps Governor’s Cup

Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 24 times for 120 yards as Kentucky beat No. 25 Louisville 26-13 on Saturday at Kroger Field. Good times.

Three Plays: Young Kentucky players make big impact

Young players make the big plays in Kentucky’s latest win over Louisville. The future certainly appears to be bright in Lexington.

UK Seniors Close Home Career on High Note

“Just the way they played today you could tell the way they care about each other and wanted to finish strong,” Mark Stoops said. “I greatly appreciate that, and I know they will as well.”

Kentucky Kicker Matt Ruffolo Unlikely Governor's Cup MVP

Matt Ruffolo went from Public Enemy No. 1 to rivalry game hero thanks to four clutch kicks in the Governor's Cup.

Three takeaways from Kentucky's fourth straight Governor's Cup victory

With the win, Kentucky finishes the regular season 7-5. It also assures the program will post a winning record in six of its last seven meetings regardless of whether or not it wins or loses its bowl game.

What bowl game will UK play in?

There seems to be some consensus among national college football experts, one that wouldn't be a bad holiday trip for fans hoping to make the trek.

Arizona State finalizing deal with Oregon's Dillingham

Arizona State is working to finalize a deal to make Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, 32, the Sun Devils' next coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Saturday.

Michigan thumps Ohio State for 2nd straight rivalry win

Led by QB J.J.McCarthy and RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan notched its second straight victory over Ohio State on Saturday and its first in Columbus since 2000.

Florida Atlantic fires Willie Taggart after three seasons

Florida Atlantic fired coach Willie Taggart after he compiled a 15-18 record in three seasons with the program.

Clemson's CFP hopes crash as Tigers fall to South Carolina

Clemson had its nation-leading 40-game home winning streak snapped on Saturday, losing to rival South Carolina 31-30 in a mistake-filled performance that effectively eliminates the Tigers from CFP contention for a second straight season.

Ex-Panthers HC Matt Rhule agrees to become next coach at Nebraska

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule has agreed to become the next head coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

