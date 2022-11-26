Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans

Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk.

We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’

Unfortunately, this rivalry is so heated that it often produces incidents that have no place in this sport, or anywhere in the world for that matter. Both sides have been guilty of this over the years.

An example of this happened today when a Louisville football player was seen chucking a water bottle at UK fans. The Courier-Journal believes the player is freshman wide receiver Chris Bell.

It does need to be pointed out that the only available video there is shows said player throwing the bottle but not if there was anything a fan did to provoke the action.

Still, no place for this, ever.

Louisville player throws water bottle at Kentucky fans at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/nXcaYxu8qu — Benjamin Whitnell (@WhitBenj) November 26, 2022

Sadly for Louisville, that was about as good of a pass as their side produced at any point in today’s 26-13 defeat to Kentucky, which frankly wasn’t even as close as the final score indicates.