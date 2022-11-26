 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chris Rodriguez Jr. makes history vs. Louisville

The beloved back will go down as one of the most decorated in program history.

By BigBlueDrew
/ new
Big Blue Drew - A Sea Of Blue

If you’re a Kentucky football fan then you've grown accustom to watching Chris Rodriguez Jr. run all over opposing defenses.

Game after game, season after season, the bruising back has made his presence felt when his number has been called upon.

Saturday against the program’s biggest rival was no exception.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. once again dominated on the ground against the Cards by running for 120 yards on 24 carries.

It was the fifth time this season that No. 24 has eclipsed the 100-yard mark this year. It was also the second time he’s gone for 120+ yards in a Kentucky win over a top-25 team. In addition to today’s win over No. 25 Louisville, Rodriguez had one of the best games of his life in the 27-17 win over then-No. 16 Mississippi State (197 rushing yards and two scores).

But what’s even more impressive was that today’s production marked the 20th time in Rodriguez’s career going over 100 yards in a game.

This feat pushed C-Rod past former UK great, Benny Snell, for first on the all-time list at UK. He’s also the first Wildcat to ever run for 100+ yards vs. Louisville three times, per UK statistician Corey Price.

It’ll be strange watching football at Kroger Field next season with the absence of Rodriguez, who is widely expected to enter the NFL Draft, but there’s no doubt he’ll leave behind a lifetime of memories.

There have been some incredible running backs to play for Mark Stoops at Kentucky but none may be better than Rodriguez from a dependability standpoint.

There will be a game in the future when Kentucky desperately needs a short yardage first down, and you’ll look over at a friend or family member and simply say, “It’d sure be nice to have C-Rod. You know he’d fall forward for this first down.”

Despite not scoring a touchdown today, it’s safe to say that Chris Rodriguez Jr. left his mark when playing against the Louisville Cardinals. Last season, he ran for a near identical total of 121 yards and did get in the end zone once in 2021. And in 2019, he ran for 125 yards and one score on just nine carries.

Whenever the bell needed to be answered, C-Rod could always be counted on to deliver, and he’ll be missed by all in the Commonwealth.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. Go Cats!

In This Stream

Kentucky vs. Louisville: Everything to know for 2022 Governor’s Cup

View all 17 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...