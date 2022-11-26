 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ feel-good win over Cardinals

Chris Oats and the rest of the UK seniors get the perfect sendoff.

The Kentucky Wildcats cap off a disappointing regular season with the win that matters most — a win over the Louisville Cardinals.

While it wasn’t a blowout like the previous three meetings, props to Louisville for keeping it under 30 points this year, Kentucky did just enough on the offensive side of the ball, and shut down the Cards on the defensive side, to secure the W.

Kentucky forced three turnovers on the Cards, and the final interception came late in the game as Louisville was driving to potentially make things interesting.

Instead, Kentucky gets their fourth straight win over the Cardinals and Will Levis goes undefeated against the team down I-64 West in his career.

While it wasn’t the season most UK fans had hoped for, it’s always good to cap it off with a win against the Cards.

Matt Ruffolo also won MVP honors after a season full of struggles for the special teams unit.

Kentucky will now wait to find out what bowl game they get.

