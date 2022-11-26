Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ feel-good win over Cardinals

The Kentucky Wildcats cap off a disappointing regular season with the win that matters most — a win over the Louisville Cardinals.

While it wasn’t a blowout like the previous three meetings, props to Louisville for keeping it under 30 points this year, Kentucky did just enough on the offensive side of the ball, and shut down the Cards on the defensive side, to secure the W.

Kentucky forced three turnovers on the Cards, and the final interception came late in the game as Louisville was driving to potentially make things interesting.

Instead, Kentucky gets their fourth straight win over the Cardinals and Will Levis goes undefeated against the team down I-64 West in his career.

While it wasn’t the season most UK fans had hoped for, it’s always good to cap it off with a win against the Cards.

Matt Ruffolo also won MVP honors after a season full of struggles for the special teams unit.

Kentucky will now wait to find out what bowl game they get.

⚫️ We're keeping the Governor's Cup ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/I9JGMYDjW4 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 26, 2022

RB @CROD_JR over 100 yards rushing today for the fifth time this season.



This is the 20th 100+ yards rushing game of his career. He just broke @benny_snell's @universityofky career record 100+ yard rushing games. pic.twitter.com/B1Vo6E8BMq — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 26, 2022

So as I was saying on the pregame show, the point spread on this game was a joke, acting like Louisville had any chance at all was a joke, and Kentucky still runs the Governor's Cup. — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) November 26, 2022

Chris Rodriguez in just eight games this season: 175 carries for 904 yards. Just broke the Kentucky career record with his 20th 100-yard rushing game.



Got 3,744 career yards and maybe one more game to. Been one helluva back for the Cats. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 26, 2022

LS DOWN — CatsBy90 (@ThrowboyTees) November 26, 2022

Governor’s Cup stays in Lexington! #BBN — Max Godby (@OhMyGodby64) November 26, 2022

It has been a frustrating, turbulent year for Kentucky but you saw the culture Stoops has built today. I never thought I'd see the day fans look at 7-5 and just imagine what could have beenm — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 26, 2022

Took my son to his first Louisville game tonight, and it was a complete disaster. He’s in tears after that performance, and I threw my beer at a Kentucky fan in front of us. Just shoved a homeless man in rage as we exited the stadium. I’m done with this team. — GO DAMN CARDS L1C4 (@bosbbn) November 26, 2022

Not sure if that will be the last time we see Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez play, but if it is, I thoroughly enjoyed watching both of them at Kentucky — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 26, 2022

Kentucky celebrates with the Governor’s Cup for the fourth straight time. #BBN pic.twitter.com/zZLS7Q7dAI — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) November 26, 2022

Even in a down year, Louisville can’t even think about hanging with the Cats. Ls down forever. https://t.co/25mJjb62VS — cameron (@morrisoncrying) November 26, 2022

Kentucky wins the "should be the Bourbon Bowl"! https://t.co/wjZ4oSNGjX — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 26, 2022

Kentucky has now won 20 consecutive non-conference games. That's the longest current streak in college football. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) November 26, 2022

Kentucky has hit the 7 wins that Mark Stoops needed for an automatic 1-year extension. However, this deal is no longer in place, it was replaced with a $9M/year contract through 2031, but without the automatic extensions at 7 wins. Still probably the best contract in the country. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 26, 2022

Will Levis goes undefeated against Florida & Louisville in his career pic.twitter.com/i6Rd0GkZNg — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) November 26, 2022

