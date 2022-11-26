Kentucky Football debuts new black helmet vs. Louisville

The Kentucky Wildcats football team will debut a new helmet today vs. the Louisville Cardinals.

Ahead of kickoff for the 2022 Governor’s Cup, UK revealed its new black helmet, which you can see below.

Personally, I like the overall design. The Wildcat logo could probably be a bit smaller, but this is still a nice look that will hopefully provide some extra juice for today’s regular-season finale.

What say you about the new helmet? Let us know in the comments section!

Oh, and we can’t forget to mention Mark Stoops wearing a camo blazer.

Pure drip.

Mark Stoops is rocking a grey/black camo blazer before the Governor’s Cup. Kentucky is prepared for war. pic.twitter.com/reIhmNNeu4 — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) November 26, 2022

