 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kentucky Football debuts new black helmet vs. Louisville

And Mark Stoops is wearing a camo blazer.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
UK Athletics

The Kentucky Wildcats football team will debut a new helmet today vs. the Louisville Cardinals.

Ahead of kickoff for the 2022 Governor’s Cup, UK revealed its new black helmet, which you can see below.

Personally, I like the overall design. The Wildcat logo could probably be a bit smaller, but this is still a nice look that will hopefully provide some extra juice for today’s regular-season finale.

What say you about the new helmet? Let us know in the comments section!

Oh, and we can’t forget to mention Mark Stoops wearing a camo blazer.

Pure drip.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. And as always, Go Cats!!!

In This Stream

Kentucky vs. Louisville: Everything to know for 2022 Governor’s Cup

View all 11 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...