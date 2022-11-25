UNC basketball and football lose in epic fashion within minutes of each other

We may have just seen a bit of sports history made at the expense of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Both the men’s basketball and football teams found themselves playing on Black Friday in games both were favored to win in.

The No. 17 football Heels entered the day favored by a touchdown to win at home vs. in-state rival and unranked NC State, who was coming off a 25-10 loss to the Brock Domann-led Louisville Cardinals.

They would ultimately fall today in overtime after missing a 36-yard field goal.

The No. 1-ranked basketball team was facing Iowa State in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Cyclones entered the season ranked No. 62 in KenPom, while the Tar Heels, favored by five, returned much of last season’s team that came up just short in the national title game vs. the Kansas Jayhawks.

UNC appeared to have the win at hand after building a 60-53 lead with 3:57 remaining.

From there, Iowa State finished the game on a 17-5 run to pull off the 70-65 upset win.

The craziest part is both happened within minutes of each other. When was the last time men’s basketball and football teams from the same school lost within minutes (under 10 minutes in this case) of each other while both were ranked in the top 25?

Via @ESPNStatsInfo: Caleb Grill’s 31 points in Iowa State’s win over North carolins are the most points by any player in a win over No. 1 since Jan. 14, 2019 (Tyus Battle had 32 against Duke). What a performance. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 26, 2022

NC State defeats #17 North Carolina in the 2nd overtime.



Wow, what a game. A missed field goal ends it. pic.twitter.com/MX9a4yWAkw — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 26, 2022