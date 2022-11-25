Bleav in Kentucky talks Cats vs. Cards, basketball growing pains, and more

It’s Thanksgiving weekend, and the Bleav in Kentucky crew was in an extra festive mood this week with not one but two new episodes!

On the first episode, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon and Jalen Whitlow previewed Saturday’s Governor’s Cup clash between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals, which will also be Senior Day for the football Cats.

On the second episode, Gershon and Hardy discussed the latest news surrounding the men’s basketball Cats, who are now 4-2 overall as they work through some early-season growing pains heading into next Tuesday’s clash with Bellarmine.

