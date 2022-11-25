Kentucky bowl projection roundup Week 13

Coming into the season, the Big Blue Nation and the Kentucky Wildcats football team had historically high expectations. There was plenty of reason to believe so, but the primary reason was the amount of talent they were returning from a 10-win team, including Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez, and several other key seniors.

Through the first five weeks, Kentucky lived up to the hype, sitting at 4-1 with a win at Florida. However, the Wildcats have just a 2-4 record since and that includes a loss to Vanderbilt.

This Saturday, Kentucky will play in the Governor’s cup against a Louisville team that looks much better than they did to start the season, winning 5 of their last 6 and ranked 25th in the College Playoff rankings.

With a 6-5 record, Kentucky has one game left to raise their stock, but bowl options are slim and projections have them going to some familiar bowls.

Let’s take a look.

Brad Crawford: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Brett McMurphy: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Illinois Fighting Illini (Dec. 31st, 12:00 p.m., ABC, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Jerry Palm: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Wisconsin Badgers (Dec. 31st, 12:00 p.m., ABC, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Florida State Seminoles (Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m., ESPN, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL)

Kyle Bonagura: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Purdue Boilermakers (Dec. 31st, 12:00 p.m., ABC, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

(Dec. 31st, 12:00 p.m., ABC, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Mark Schlabach: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Florida State Seminoles (Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m., ESPN, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL)

Bill Bender: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Notre Dame Irish (Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m., ESPN, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL)

There are some interesting matchup possibilities including prestigious football schools like Notre Dame or Florida State, a rematch with Iowa, or getting some payback against Wisconsin for the 2015 Final Four loss.