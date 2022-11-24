Thursday Headlines: Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the Big Blue Nation!

Today is the day we celebrate and give thanks for all the blessings in our life, so I hope each of you reading this have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

On the UK sports side of things, the Cats are coming off an easy win over North Florida yesterday and now look ahead to a matchup with in-state foe Bellarmine on Tuesday.

On the football side, Mark Stoops’ Wildcats are gearing up for a big rivalry game on Saturday against the Louisville Cardinals, who now reside in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

Saturday is a big game for the Cats at Kroger Field as it also serves as Senior Day.

But while you get ready for Saturday’s big game, take some time today to relax and enjoy the holiday with family and friends.

We have SEC Football today too, with the Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss kicking off on ESPN tonight.

And maybe even enjoy some NFL Football today with three games today, including Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, and Patriots-Vikings.

The biggest game on tap for college basketball tonight: a late night matchup between top-20 squads Alabama and Michigan State in the Phil Knight Invitational.

And John Calipari had some great advice for this Thanksgiving Holiday. Speaking to media after the game, Calipari offered this advice.

“I would tell everybody, if anybody’s writing this or you’re listening, reach out to somebody who you know may be by themselves. Invite them to your house,” Calipari said. “Maybe somebody that’s older, maybe a widow. Maybe somebody that’s moved to town and they’re here by themselves. Invite them to the house. Bring them food and spend some time with them. I mean, it’s a great time.

Veteran linebacker Jordan Wright talks his final Governor’s Cup this Saturday:



“These Kentucky people, they don’t play about that Kentucky vs. Louisville.”



“We run the state, we’re tryna stand on that.” pic.twitter.com/ilW9nvKUDR — Hunter Shelton (@HunterShelton_) November 22, 2022

That’s right.

Will Levis remains undecided about bowl game - Cats Pause

No guarantee that Levis plays.

A look at Kentucky bowl possibilities - KSR

The Music City Bowl remains a popular pick.

Seven Michigan St. football players charged in tunnel melee - ESPN

Not too surprised there.

Wallace projected in top 10 of mock draft - Bleacher Report

Oscar Tshiebwe is projected in the late second round.

Jets bench Zach Wilson - Yahoo

He was 5-2 as the Jets starter.

Sean Payton could be coming back to the NFL - CBS

The Chargers and Cardinals are teams to watch.