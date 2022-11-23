Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ feel-good win over Ospreys

The Kentucky Wildcats got back in the win column today, demolishing the North Florida Ospreys 96-56.

This was just what the doctor ordered after last week’s struggles vs. Gonzaga and Michigan State. Kentucky dominated the boards, shot well from deep, and even converted the majority of free-throw attempts en route to an easy win.

The Cats will now head back home to be with their families for Thanksgiving break, then return to action next Tuesday vs. Bellarmine.

One other note: Junior forward Lance Ware was out today due to an illness, according to Kyle Tucker. Other than that, Kentucky is heading into the holiday break with its full roster healthy, which you can never take for granted given Kentucky’s recent injury luck.

MVP

This was a tough one with three guys really balling out today, and it’s the season of giving, so we’re giving co-MVP honors for Oscar Tshiebwe, Jacob Toppin and Antonio Reeves, who combined for 56 points and 31 rebounds today.

Tshiebwe racked up another double-double (16 points and 15 boards) with little effort, but he also contributed in other areas in this one, including a career-high five assists, as well as three steals and two blocks with just one turnover.

Reeves had the bounceback game he needed with 20 points on 7/12 shooting (4/8 from deep) and six boards.

As for Toppin, he turned in one of his best performances as a collegiate athlete with 20 points on 7/15 shooting (1/2 from deep) and 10 boards.

Highlights

